Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $216,150.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50.

On Monday, April 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $58.14 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

