Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 106.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.06 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

