Citigroup Inc. Acquires 22,963 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UGI by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

