Citigroup Inc. Buys 17,745 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMK. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

