Citigroup Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Alarm.com worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alarm.com by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 118.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 61,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Alarm.com by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $86.30 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,748 shares of company stock worth $13,640,517. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

