Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,506 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $79.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.