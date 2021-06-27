ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $126,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.