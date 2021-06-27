ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 8,309 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avnet by 959.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after buying an additional 2,364,970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after buying an additional 1,364,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,151,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,053,000 after purchasing an additional 747,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.