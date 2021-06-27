ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

CNOB stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

