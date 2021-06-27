ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.74. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.