ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
See Also: Strike Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.