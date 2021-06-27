ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45.

A number of analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

