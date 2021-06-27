ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $272,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

HealthEquity stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,389.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

