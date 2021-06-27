Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 362 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $80,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,774,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,810,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,799,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $436.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $453.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.66.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

