Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 149.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028,302 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $110,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 295.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

