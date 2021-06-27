Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $92.76 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Cohen & Steers worth $92,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth about $2,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $82.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.76.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

