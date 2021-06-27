Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,546 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.33% of ONEOK worth $75,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

