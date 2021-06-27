Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,407 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.90% of CareDx worth $102,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $7,830,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $514,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 18.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 381.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -319.82 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

