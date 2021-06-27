Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 928,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $97,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Qualys by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QLYS stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.97.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

