Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 13,134 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 620,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $89,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MUSA opened at $132.04 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

