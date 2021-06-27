Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

