Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,412 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $92,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,657,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.20 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

