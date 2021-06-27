Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

CLII opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

