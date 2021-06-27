Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Colfax were worth $26,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 267,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Colfax by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Colfax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 341,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CFX opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.21. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFX. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

