Commercial Metals (CMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 14th

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

CMC stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

