Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,106 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Commercial Metals worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMC opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

