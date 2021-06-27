Comparing DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for DouYu International and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 1 0 2.25 FactSet Research Systems 5 2 0 0 1.29

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 107.43%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $294.17, suggesting a potential downside of 11.42%. Given DouYu International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 1.46% 1.91% 1.50% FactSet Research Systems 25.24% 48.42% 21.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and FactSet Research Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.47 billion 1.56 $74.41 million $0.23 30.83 FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.41 $372.94 million $10.87 30.55

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats DouYu International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

