Comparing Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 0 9 11 0 2.55

Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $11.02, indicating a potential downside of 21.65%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil -44.69% -5.80% -3.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Marathon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $2.20 million 3.47 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 3.59 -$1.45 billion ($1.16) -12.13

Victory Oilfield Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Oil.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products designed for enhancing well performance and extend the lifespan of the equipment. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, drill collars, and grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Armacor Victory Ventures, LLC.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2020, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 674 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 298 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

