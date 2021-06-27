Comparing Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Welbilt alerts:

90.9% of Welbilt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Hayward shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Welbilt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Welbilt and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt 1.37% 13.46% 1.56% Hayward N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Welbilt and Hayward, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welbilt 0 5 2 0 2.29 Hayward 0 2 7 0 2.78

Welbilt currently has a consensus target price of $20.14, indicating a potential downside of 14.65%. Hayward has a consensus target price of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Hayward’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hayward is more favorable than Welbilt.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Welbilt and Hayward’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt $1.15 billion 2.91 -$7.40 million $0.16 147.50 Hayward $875.40 million 6.53 $43.30 million N/A N/A

Hayward has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Welbilt.

Summary

Welbilt beats Hayward on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools. Hayward Holdings, Inc. is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.