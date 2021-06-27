Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report sales of $312.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.20 million to $339.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $179.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $75,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRK opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

