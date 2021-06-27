Conflux Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $223.16 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $223.16 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,384.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.40 or 0.05727624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.43 or 0.01382710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00380811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00120829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.08 or 0.00608065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00381111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006318 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037621 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 848,297,253 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

