Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce sales of $25.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the lowest is $25.06 million. Conifer reported sales of $25.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $104.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.09 million to $107.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $114.27 million, with estimates ranging from $111.19 million to $119.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNFR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,508. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

