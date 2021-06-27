Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1,910.57.

CSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

TSE CSU traded up C$9.33 on Tuesday, reaching C$1,887.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1,793.01. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1-year high of C$1,921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.35.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 52.4199977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th will be paid a $1.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

