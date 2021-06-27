Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,931,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436,720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $34,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCF. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $4.57 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

