Contentos (COS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.25 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $32.15 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00588486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037377 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,034,229,596 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

