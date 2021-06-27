CONTRACOIN One Day Volume Reaches $103,509.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $103,509.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,375,218 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

