Contrasting Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Surmodics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $498.83 million 12.48 -$34.38 million ($0.39) -254.77 Surmodics $94.86 million 8.04 $1.12 million $0.13 422.85

Surmodics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Surmodics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -4.53% -1.12% -0.51% Surmodics 6.86% 7.00% 5.56%

Risk & Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tandem Diabetes Care and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 1 3 8 0 2.58 Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus target price of $119.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Surmodics has a consensus target price of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Surmodics.

Summary

Surmodics beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. Its products in development include t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Dexcom, Inc. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The Vitro Diagnostics segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

