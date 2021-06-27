Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Shares Down 9.7%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.71 and last traded at $54.71. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Corbion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Corbion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

