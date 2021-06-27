Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

CRBP stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. Research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

