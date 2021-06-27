Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce $118.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $115.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $484.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.67 million to $487.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $543.51 million, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 520,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

