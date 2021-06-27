Corus Entertainment (CJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect Corus Entertainment to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.30 million.

Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$6.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

