Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

KTB opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

