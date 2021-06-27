Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000,000 after buying an additional 7,648,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,468,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,323,000 after buying an additional 6,389,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

