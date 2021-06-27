Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $631,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

