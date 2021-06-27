Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $319.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 259.43 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.