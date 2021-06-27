Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

