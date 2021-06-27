Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.