Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 241 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

ALL stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

