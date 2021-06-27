Cream Reaches Market Cap of $29,577.55 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. Cream has a market cap of $29,577.55 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,796.46 or 1.00083261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00029415 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00351560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.33 or 0.00705946 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $120.17 or 0.00366702 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052545 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00033351 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

