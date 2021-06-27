Credit Suisse AG Acquires 60,698 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 4.84% of Evolent Health worth $84,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 86.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 125.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Evolent Health by 327.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 2,886.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 110,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

