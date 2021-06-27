Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 967,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 93,423 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cognex were worth $80,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.89. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.24 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

